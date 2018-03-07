State Parks Staff Find Abandoned Panga Boat on Gaviota Coast

No drugs or suspects discovered at Arroyo Quemada Beach, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department

California State Parks staff found an abandoned 28-foot-long panga boat on Arroyo Quemada Beach on the Gaviota Coast Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to the scene, as did personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, after the boat was found at 10:45 p.m., sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Investigators did not find any suspects or drugs at the scene.

The boat, which authorities called a drug smuggling boat, had two motors with 170 gallons of fuel on board in barrels, Hoover said.

Homeland Security personnel took possession of the boat and will investigate the incident, she said.

No further details were available.

