State Preschools Enrolling for 2017/18 School Year

By David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | May 26, 2017

Children ages 3 through 5 years old in Lompoc, Los Alamos and Santa Ynez whose parents are income-eligible can receive free preschool instruction. Children who turn 5 before Sept. 1 are ineligible.

The instruction takes place in nationally accredited and state QRIS (Quality Rating and Improvement System) highly rated centers operated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office Child Development Programs.

Preschool is offered in the following locations:

» DeColores State Preschool, Clarence Ruth School, 501 North W St., Rm. 1, Lompoc

» Just for Kids State Preschool, Arthur Hapgood School, 324 South A St., Rm. 34, Lompoc

» La Honda State Preschool, La Honda Elementary, 608 E. Central Ave., Lompoc

» Learning Place State Preschool , Crestview Elementary, VAFB Utah Ave., Rm. K1, Lompoc

» Los Alamos State Preschool, Olga Reed School, 480 Centennial St., Rm. 1, Los Alamos

» Santa Ynez State Preschool, College School, 3525 Pine St., Santa Ynez

» Young Learners State Preschool, La Cañada Elementary, 621 West North Ave., Rm. 37, Lompoc

Preschool services are provided three hours per day during the school year. Included is a daily nutritious snack in centers that include outdoor classroom daily activities.

Children participate in play-based school readiness learning activities with qualified teachers and teaching assistants.

The SBCEO-operated preschools are each licensed and are of the highest-quality rating, both nationally and in California, and offer excellent student/teacher ratios.

To enroll, call Ana M. Hernandez, administrative secretary, at 964-4710, ext. 4409. Enrollees will be placed on the waiting list and will be contacted by teachers in August.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 
