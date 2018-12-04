State Prison Inmate Sentenced for Orchestrating Santa Maria Man’s Killing

A state prison inmate convicted for his role orchestrating the murder of a Santa Maria man was sentenced to five years followed by 55 years to life in state prison Monday.

In October, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury found Joseph Brian Morales, known by the gang moniker of Littles and in state prison at the time of the killing, guilty of playing role in the fatal shooting of Javier Alcantar Limon, 37.

Limon’s body was found west of Guadalupe, with multiple gunshot wounds, by field workers Aug. 19, 2014 in what authorities later said was gang- and drug-related killing.

The prosecution argued Morales orchestrated the killing because Limon had not paid “taxes” to the gang for his drug sales, with Morales using his illegally-obtained cellphone to communicate with gang colleagues in the Santa Maria Valley.

However, defense attorney Michael Scott maintained that Morales had lost his leadership role due to his own heroin abuse and money owed.

Jurors also determined some special allegations were true, including that the crime benefited a criminal street gang and that it included the intentional discharge of a firearm.

On Monday morning after hearing from victim's family, Judge James Voysey sentenced Morales, 31, to five years followed by 55 years to life in state prison, Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser said.

Four others were arrested and charged in connection with Limon's killing, but the co-defendants took plea deals leaving only Morales to face a jury trial.

One defendant, Arturo Granados, still must be sentenced for his role in the killing. His sentencing is planned for Dec. 17.

