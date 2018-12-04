Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, December 4 , 2018, 12:32 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

State Prison Inmate Sentenced for Orchestrating Santa Maria Man’s Killing

man in court Click to view larger
Joseph Brian Morales, seen here in a Santa Maria courtroom in October, was sentenced to prison Monday for orchestrating the murder of Javier Limon from prison in 2014. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 4, 2018 | 11:01 a.m.

A state prison inmate convicted for his role orchestrating the murder of a Santa Maria man was sentenced to five years followed by 55 years to life in state prison Monday.

In October, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury found Joseph Brian Morales, known by the gang moniker of Littles and in state prison at the time of the killing, guilty of playing role in the fatal shooting of Javier Alcantar Limon, 37. 

Limon’s body was found west of Guadalupe, with multiple gunshot wounds, by field workers Aug. 19, 2014 in what authorities later said was gang- and drug-related killing. 

The prosecution argued Morales orchestrated the killing because Limon had not paid “taxes” to the gang for his drug sales, with Morales using his illegally-obtained cellphone to communicate with gang colleagues in the Santa Maria Valley. 

However, defense attorney Michael Scott maintained that Morales had lost his leadership role due to his own heroin abuse and money owed. 

Jurors also determined some special allegations were true, including that the crime benefited a criminal street gang and that it included the intentional discharge of a firearm.

On Monday morning after hearing from victim's family, Judge James Voysey sentenced Morales, 31, to five years followed by 55 years to life in state prison, Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser said. 

Four others were arrested and charged in connection with Limon's killing, but the co-defendants took plea deals leaving only Morales to face a jury trial.

One defendant, Arturo Granados, still must be sentenced for his role in the killing. His sentencing is planned for Dec. 17.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 