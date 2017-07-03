Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:08 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

State Rejects Santa Maria Grant for New Soccer Complex

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 3, 2017 | 9:44 p.m.

The state Department of Parks and Recreation rejected Santa Maria’s application for a $1-million grant to kick off efforts to develop a soccer complex.

California officials recently notified the city about the rejection for the proposed multi-sports field complex at the corner of West Stowell Road and South Depot Street.

“This is disappointing news,” said Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada. “Staff members from many city departments and members of the community, as well as the property owners of the proposed site spent many hours working to meet the state’s criteria and deadlines for this particular grant.

“The city will continue to work with the community to identify other funding sources and opportunities, so that this project can move forward in the near future,” he added. 

The Recreation and Parks Department grant request stemmed from a City Council goal-setting session, and public input at a Recreation and Parks Commission public hearing last year where all sports groups were ask to present their ideas on the issue.  

More than 100 people attended the hearing, and many said the city needs more sports fields to increase participation in activities aimed at quelling youth violence.

The testimony led to creation of a Sports Field Complex Committee and the panel prepared an action plan to address the lack of field space.  

This approach included studying existing parks and school play fields to address the immediate need and to work on the development of a multi-field sports complex for the future.

In October, the council agreed to apply for the $1 million grant.

The city is eyeing 19 acres west of the railroad tracks between Stowell Road and Battles Road for more sports fields. The site would allow the city to install seven soccer fields, parking, restrooms and a maintenance facility in three phases, Posada said.

The state recently announced the award of $16 million in state grants for the California Youth Soccer and Recreation Development Program. 

The program received 166 proposals adding up to $134 million in requests, the state said.

The one-time competitive grant provided funds for new youth soccer, baseball, softball and basketball recreation opportunities in heavily populated, low-income urban areas with a high-youth-crime and unemployment rate, according to the state.

