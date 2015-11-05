Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:07 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

State Releases EIR for Proposed CHP Facility in Goleta

New site would house 148-foot-tall radio antenna tower, auto service bays and more

State officials say the current California Highway Patrol office on Calle Real in Goleta no longer meets safety requirements and is too small for on-site replacement.
State officials say the current California Highway Patrol office on Calle Real in Goleta no longer meets safety requirements and is too small for on-site replacement.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk file photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 5, 2015 | 6:43 p.m.

The state’s review of the potential impacts a new California Highway Patrol station will have on a western Goleta neighborhood has left surrounding residents with more questions than answers.

A 300-plus page environmental impact report for the facility the CHP proposes to build at 7780 Hollister Ave. was released last week, setting off a 60-day review-and-comment period that ends Dec. 28.

The state also plans to host a public meeting on the subject on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Goleta Valley Community Center auditorium.

Neighbors are upset because the project is east of the new Hideaway residential development, north of the Bluffs neighborhood and west of Ellwood School.

“(The EIR) doesn’t resolve or waylay any of our concerns,” Hideaway resident Robert Miller said. “We don’t know how we’re going to get those answers. I guess the state can do what they want to do.”

A new facility is set to be relocated from 6465 Calle Real and built on 5-plus acres north of Hollister Avenue between Las Armas and Via Jero roads in an unused parking lot — land the state is still negotiating to purchase from a private landlord, said Jacqueline Cummings, a spokeswoman for the California Department of General Services, which is the lead agency on the project.

Because the land hasn’t been purchased, she said, speculating on a timeframe for construction would be premature.

The new facility includes “construction and operation of buildings, and other structures, auto service bays, a 148-foot tall radio antenna tower, secured and visitor parking areas, equipment enclosures and storage areas, a fuel island with gas tanks, an emergency generator, utility improvements and other ancillary improvements.”

The CHP couldn’t just build the facility on its current 1-acre site, Cummings said, because it no longer meets requirements. It’s too small, isn’t up to seismic safety standards and has some structural deficiencies having been built in 1982.

In the draft EIR, the state lists six alternative sites that are ultimately labeled as less worthy than its first choice, which fits the bill as close enough to the freeway with allegedly fewer air quality and aesthetic problems.

Neighbors worry about the potential impacts of the proposed CHP facility in western Goleta, on Hollister Avenue between Las Armas and Via Jero roads. Click to view larger
Neighbors worry about the potential impacts of the proposed CHP facility in western Goleta, on Hollister Avenue between Las Armas and Via Jero roads.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk file photo)

The two most seriously considered were a site at Calle Real and North San Antonio Road and at Bishop Ranch at Highway 101 and Los Carneros Road

Miller, who is a member of the Western Goleta Coalition of residents, called the proposed tower a “monstrosity” replacing what’s now about a 50-foot communications tower.

The draft EIR confirms other fears as well, he said, including mention of periodic alarm and vehicle siren tests, lots of lighting, tearing down trees, a vehicle fueling area with a 12,000 gallon gasoline tank and enough space to store 32 vehicles and 55-gallon bulk oil drums.

“This is like a giant gas station,” Miller said.

The site also lacks a water connection, according to the EIR.

“We will be working to get as many people there as possible,” he said of the meeting.

“I don’t think that’s going to be all that difficult. Litigation remains a real likelihood. This issue may be with us for some time.”

Goleta staff will provide comments on the draft EIR as well — officials have also raised concerns — but the city does not have any power over the project outcome.

At the conclusion of public comment, Cummings said, the state would consider and respond to comments in a final EIR. After that, the state would consider whether to approve the project.

Written comments can be submitted by email to [email protected] or to Jennifer Parson, Senior Environmental Planner with the State of California Department of General Services, Real Estate Services Division, Project Management & Development Branch at 707 Third St., 4th Floor, MS509 West Sacramento, CA 95605.

The full EIR can be found here.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

