State Route 246 Passing Lanes Project Resumes Construcion

A project to construct passing lanes in both directions on State Route 246 near Lompoc from Cebada Canyon Road to Hapgood Road (East) has resumed as of Monday, Sept. 14.

Construction was suspended earlier this summer due to nesting birds that were in close proximity to the highway.

This project will improve mobility on State Route 246 by reducing congestion caused by the lack of passing opportunities.

Traffic studies show that motorists find themselves behind slower moving traffic 65 percent of the time during peak travel times.

Much of the construction is expected to take place behind protective barrier, minimizing delays for motorists. Bicyclists will be able to ride through this area along the side of the highway.

All local businesses will remain open and access will be maintained for local residents. The California Highway Patrol will ensure a safe condition for motorists and highway workers.

The contractor for this $14.9 million project is Papich Construction of Pismo Beach, Calif.

This project is full funded by The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Measure A Program, and it is expected to be completed in early 2017.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website.

— Jim Shivers is the public information officer for Caltrans District 5.