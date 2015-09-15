Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:15 am | Mostly Cloudy 51º

 
 
 
 
Advice

State Route 246 Passing Lanes Project Resumes Construcion

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | September 15, 2015 | 9:05 a.m.

A project to construct passing lanes in both directions on State Route 246 near Lompoc from Cebada Canyon Road to Hapgood Road (East) has resumed as of Monday, Sept. 14. 

Construction was suspended earlier this summer due to nesting birds that were in close proximity to the highway.

This project will improve mobility on State Route 246 by reducing congestion caused by the lack of passing opportunities. 

Traffic studies show that motorists find themselves behind slower moving traffic 65 percent of the time during peak travel times.

Much of the construction is expected to take place behind protective barrier, minimizing delays for motorists. Bicyclists will be able to ride through this area along the side of the highway. 

All local businesses will remain open and access will be maintained for local residents. The California Highway Patrol will ensure a safe condition for motorists and highway workers.

The contractor for this $14.9 million project is Papich Construction of Pismo Beach, Calif.

This project is full funded by The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Measure A Program, and it is expected to be completed in early 2017.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website.        

— Jim Shivers is the public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 