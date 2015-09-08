State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson Endorses Helene Schneider for Congress

Advice

Validating her campaign to shake up the status quo in Washington, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider earned one of the most highly coveted endorsements in the Central Coast — from renowned State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson — in her campaign to represent California’s 24th Congressional District seat.

Currently representing California’s 19th District in the State Senate and serving as Chair of the California Legislative Women's Caucus, Jackson previously served in the State Assembly representing California’s 35th District.

Prior to her time in public office, she served as a prosecutor and as founder of two nonprofit organizations. Jackson’s endorsement carries substantial weight with voters throughout the Central Coast region.

In a written statement sent to the Helene Schneider for Congress campaign, Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson announced her support of the Mayor by stating: "I am proud to endorse Santa Barbara Mayor and long-time women's advocate Helene Schneider to be the next Congressmember representing the 24th Congressional District.

"I have known Helene for over two decades and during that time we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the front lines to protect women's reproductive health and fight for equality for women. Helene has been unwavering in this effort — having served over a decade with the Tri-Counties Planned Parenthood, having been honored with the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee's 'Rising Star' award, and serving on the board of that organization and then as its President.

"Given that the U.S. Congress has been rolling back the clock on women's rights, it is critical that we send a champion of women's equality and a long-time advocate to Congress to continue to fight for equal pay, to end sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking and other hideous crimes against women. Her commitment to women's equality has and will continue to be unwavering.

"She has also served the entire community with distinction — first as a highly respected Santa Barbara City Councilmember and then as Mayor, winning her Mayoral election with a staggering 73.3 percent of the vote.

"She is a proven leader who has demonstrated that leadership by returning civility to the political process and in the political discourse on the City Council. She reduced the political gridlock and found common sense solutions for the key issues facing our community, state and nation today.

"She is committed to protecting our magnificent coast and environment. She will continue her work to end our addiction to oil and has led the City of Santa Barbara in its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, expand our clean, renewable energy sources, protect open space and wildlife corridors.

"She was a founding member of the City's Sustainability Committee and will continue to pursue alternative sources and greater energy efficiency as an economic engine for a greener economy and planet. She represents a fresh, youthful perspective that reflects pragmatic, progressive change and leadership — for women, our economy and our environment.

"I am proud to join the voices supporting Helene Schneider to be our next Congressmember."

Responding to news of the endorsement, Schneider stated:

"I am enormously grateful to have this endorsement from our beloved State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson. She’s been a fearless leader on behalf of women and gender equity issues, particularly on equal pay, for working families, for environmental protections, for economic and social justice issues and for all communities throughout the Central Coast. Having worked closely with her for many years, Senator Jackson’s support means a great deal to me personally. I look forward to joining forces with her on my campaign."

Recently, Mayor Helene Schneider released her Plan for Full Equality for Women. To view the plan, click here.

Beyond endorsements, much of the dynamics in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat have changed recently following news of a poll by the nationally respected firm Lake Research, which showed Schneider leading the field of Democrats behind Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, with Achadjian at 24 percent and Schneider at 16 percent, and the next closest Democrat lagging behind at 11 percent.

According to Lake Research, after voters hear positive profiles of all the candidates, Schneider closes the gap with Achadjian, advancing from 16 percent to 23 percent of the vote. The next closest Democrat is 8-points behind, demonstrating that Schneider is the Democrat best-poised to advance to the general election.

For more information about Mayor Helene Schneider's campaign or to view her full list of endorsements, please visit www.HeleneSchneider.org.

— Dave Jacobson is a publicist representing Mayor Helene Schneider.