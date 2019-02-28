State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson Renamed Vice Chair of Emergency Management Committee

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) has been reappointed vice chair of the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management, a bicameral committee that provides oversight of state disaster planning, response and recovery.

The appointment was announced by Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins (D-San Diego).

“As California continues to face devastating wildfires, the ongoing threat of earthquakes, floods and debris flows caused in great measure by climate change, and other concerns, it is critical that we are well prepared to respond quickly and effectively when a disaster strikes," Jackson said.

"I look forward to continuing to work on these critical issues facing our state,” she said.

The chair and vice chair positions rotate every two years between the Senate and Assembly. For the last two years, Jackson has served as chair of the Joint Committee, and two years prior to that, she served as vice chair.

Assemblymember Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) has recently been appointed chair of the Joint Committee.



Prior hearings have been held on such issues as emergency alerts, disaster recovery, homeowner’s insurance, wildfires, earthquakes, and climate change.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.



— Marly Young for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.