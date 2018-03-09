Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:21 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

State Sen. Jackson Taps Schneider as Woman of Year

By Marly Young for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | March 9, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Helene Schneider Click to view larger
Helene Schneider

In commemoration of Women’s History Month, State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) will honor former Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider as Senate District 19 Woman of the Year.

Schneider will be honored as part of a Senate and Assembly-wide celebration of remarkable women during Floor session on Monday, March 12.
 
“Helene Schneider has been a tenacious advocate for Santa Barbara residents for decades,” said Jackson. “She fought tirelessly to make the community a better place by reducing homelessness, protecting renters, and supporting the cultural arts.

"She deserves to be recognized for all she achieved during her 14-year tenure in local government. I am proud to honor Helene Schneider as District 19 Woman of the Year.”
 
Schneider served as mayor of Santa Barbara for eight years.

Before that, she was elected to the Santa Barbara City Council in 2003, where she advocated for affordable housing, higher wages for city employees, renters’ rights and senior citizen services.

In 2016, Schneider ran for Congress on the promise to build bridges and fight political gridlock.

She currently serves as regional coordinator for the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, focusing on reducing homelessness in communities in California and Arizona, and as a regional development director for Cal State University, Channel Islands.

Since 1987, California legislators have designated women from their district to honor during legislative session in celebration of Women’s History Month. The event marks the contributions to society made by remarkable women throughout California.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Marly Young for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

