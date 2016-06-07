Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 12:06 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jackson, Limón, Ortiz-Legg Lead State Senate, Assembly Races

Monique Limón, seen canvassing in Isla Vista on Election Day, took a big lead for the 37th District State Assembly seat.
Monique Limón, seen canvassing in Isla Vista on Election Day, took a big lead for the 37th District State Assembly seat.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo 12:40 a.m. | June 7, 2016 | 10:31 p.m.

Santa Barbara Unified school board member Monique Limón, a Democrat, came up with a big lead over Republican businessman Edward Fuller for the 37th District State Assembly seat Tuesday night. 

Voters in the district, which includes portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, supported Limón with 65.2 percent of the vote, with 56,696 votes to Fuller's 30,264, according to county elections offices. 

“The numbers are looking good,” Limón said. “The numbers are reflecting how much work we put in this campaign.”

The top two candidates in the 19th Senate District, 35th Assembly District and 37th Assembly District races will face off in the November general election.

Hannah-Beth Jackson is running for a second term as 19th District state senator, and the Democratic incumbent had 62.8 percent of the vote ahead of Republican businessman Colin Walch, according to election results from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. 

Walch garnered 37.2 percent of the vote. 

California's 19th District encompasses all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County. It includes the cities of Camarillo, Fillmore, Oxnard, Santa Paula and Ventura.

Four candidates jumped into the race for the 35th District seat, which serves all of San Luis Obispo County and part of Santa Barbara County, including Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe.

Democrat Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Republican Jordan Cunningham were the top two in the race with 44.9 percent and 37.3 percent of the vote, respectively, which represented a 6,695-vote difference. 

Republican Steve Lebard was in third, with 14.8 percent of the vote, and Libertarian Dominic Rubini had 3 percent of the vote.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 