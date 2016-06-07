Jackson, Limón, Ortiz-Legg Lead State Senate, Assembly Races

Santa Barbara Unified school board member Monique Limón, a Democrat, came up with a big lead over Republican businessman Edward Fuller for the 37th District State Assembly seat Tuesday night.

Voters in the district, which includes portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, supported Limón with 65.2 percent of the vote, with 56,696 votes to Fuller's 30,264, according to county elections offices.

“The numbers are looking good,” Limón said. “The numbers are reflecting how much work we put in this campaign.”

The top two candidates in the 19th Senate District, 35th Assembly District and 37th Assembly District races will face off in the November general election.

Hannah-Beth Jackson is running for a second term as 19th District state senator, and the Democratic incumbent had 62.8 percent of the vote ahead of Republican businessman Colin Walch, according to election results from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Walch garnered 37.2 percent of the vote.

California's 19th District encompasses all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County. It includes the cities of Camarillo, Fillmore, Oxnard, Santa Paula and Ventura.

Four candidates jumped into the race for the 35th District seat, which serves all of San Luis Obispo County and part of Santa Barbara County, including Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe.

Democrat Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Republican Jordan Cunningham were the top two in the race with 44.9 percent and 37.3 percent of the vote, respectively, which represented a 6,695-vote difference.

Republican Steve Lebard was in third, with 14.8 percent of the vote, and Libertarian Dominic Rubini had 3 percent of the vote.

