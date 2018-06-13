Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:43 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Panel Considers How to Resuscitate State Street

By Jennifer Goddard for World Business Academy | June 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s downtown corridor has long been plagued with vacant storefronts exacerbated by restrictive permitting, high rent prices, and more recently, a loss of business following the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslide.

Moving forward, the community must consider how to envision and create an economically resilient future for downtown Santa Barbara, and importantly, ask what steps can and should be taken to accomplish this.
 
The public is invited to join the World Business Academy, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at the Belmond El Encanto Resort, 800 Alvarado Place, for a community discussion on an action plan for a downtown that works.

The academy will host a panel of influential business and development leaders from Santa Barbara and across California, including Palm Springs Urban Planner Jerry Ogburn, who was a key player in the Palm Springs Downtown Revitalization Project.

The academy hopes the meeting will help provide the community with a vision and pathway for the Santa Barbara of tomorrow and inspire citizens to participate in the shaping of their city and home.

The June 28 meeting is a follow-up to the World Business Academy Global Citizens Club meeting held March 21 called Reviving Retail in Santa Barbara, which sought to spark an ongoing conversation on the current state of Santa Barbara retail on State Street.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by emailing the World Business Academy at [email protected] or calling 805-892-4600.

— Jennifer Goddard for World Business Academy.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 