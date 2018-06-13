Panel Considers How to Resuscitate State Street

Santa Barbara’s downtown corridor has long been plagued with vacant storefronts exacerbated by restrictive permitting, high rent prices, and more recently, a loss of business following the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslide.

Moving forward, the community must consider how to envision and create an economically resilient future for downtown Santa Barbara, and importantly, ask what steps can and should be taken to accomplish this.



The public is invited to join the World Business Academy, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at the Belmond El Encanto Resort, 800 Alvarado Place, for a community discussion on an action plan for a downtown that works.

The academy will host a panel of influential business and development leaders from Santa Barbara and across California, including Palm Springs Urban Planner Jerry Ogburn, who was a key player in the Palm Springs Downtown Revitalization Project.

The academy hopes the meeting will help provide the community with a vision and pathway for the Santa Barbara of tomorrow and inspire citizens to participate in the shaping of their city and home.

The June 28 meeting is a follow-up to the World Business Academy Global Citizens Club meeting held March 21 called Reviving Retail in Santa Barbara, which sought to spark an ongoing conversation on the current state of Santa Barbara retail on State Street.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by emailing the World Business Academy at [email protected] or calling 805-892-4600.

— Jennifer Goddard for World Business Academy.