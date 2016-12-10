Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:38 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

State Street Ballet ‘Nutcracker’ Coming to Granada

Professional and student dancers share the stage in this iconic holiday favorite

Gustafson Dance students with the company’s original Nutcracker.
Gustafson Dance students with the company’s original Nutcracker. (State Street Ballet)
By Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet | December 10, 2016 | 9:03 a.m.

State Street Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker returns to the Granada Theatre stage, 1214 State St., with a cast of international performers to perform this holiday classic. The production comes to life through a collaboration between State Street Ballet, Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra and Gustafson Dance.

The family-favorite boasts opulent sets, a huge Christmas tree and the Granada’s period-perfect architecture.

Three casts of principal dancers are featured including Chang Hung-Chung, guest artist from Taipei, who will perform the Nutcracker Prince Dec. 17-18 for the matinee performances; and guest artist Yassaui Mergaliyev, from Kazakhstan, as the Snow King for the Dec. 18 matinee.

The role of Sugar Plum Fairy will be danced by Lilit Hogtanian at 2 p.m. Dec 17; Marika Kobayashi, 7:30 p.m. Dec 17; and Deise Mendonca, 2 p.m. Dec 18. Additional principals include company members Jack Stewart as Snow King, 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and as Cavalier, 2 p.m. Dec 18; and Nick Topete as the Nutcracker Prince, 7:30 p.m. Dec 17.

State Street Ballet views The Nutcracker as the ideal production to foster community participation. The company's professional dancers share the stage with talented students in a unique experience for students and professionals, creating invaluable learning and mentoring possibilities.

Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson said he is proud his company serves as cultural ambassadors for Santa Barbara.

State Street Ballet performs The Nutcracker throughout the country, incorporating local dance students and musicians in the performances, and offering educational outreach opportunities through master classes and community dance lessons. It has played to sold-out performances in Spokane, WA. and Durango, Tex.

State Street Ballet’s 2016-17 season is sponsored by Margo-Cohen Feinberg and Tim Mikel. The Nutcracker is sponsored by the Jurkowitz Family, and media sponsors Santa Barbara New-Press, Santa Barbara Independent and Noozhawk.com.

Performances are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are available at granadasb.org or the Granada box office, 899-2222. Patron (loge or box seating) $104. Single performance tickets: $56, $46, $36.

State Street Ballet season package of three or more performances: $46, $40, $30. Students/children $24. Group discounts available for parties of 10 or more.

—Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet.

 
