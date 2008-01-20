State Street Ballet Piles Up Dance Awards

State Street Ballet has been honored by the Beverly Hills Outlook DanceAwards2007, with recognition for William Soleau as best choreographer and Bayaraa Badamsambuu as runner-up for best male dancer. The State Street Ballet itself was honored as a runner-up for best dance troupe, for its performance of Carmen at the John Anson Ford Theater in Hollywood last year.

Both Soleau and Badamsambuu received the honors for the Carmen performance. Corina Gill, formerly of the State Street Ballet, was named runner-up for best female dancer in her performance as Carmen. Gill subsequently joined Los Angeles Ballet.

Soleau has choreographed a lavish production of Carmina Burana for the State Street Ballet. It will be performed at Santa Barbara’s newly reopened Granada Theatre in May.

