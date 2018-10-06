State Street Ballet Premieres ‘Chaplin’ on Granada Stage

State Street Ballet’s 2018-19 season opens with the world premiere of Chaplin, the company’s newest production, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at The Granada Theatre.

Choreographers Kevin Jenkins, William Soleau and Edgar Zendejas have joined forces to explore the silent film icon’s creative genius and complex personality through an Alice-in-Wonderland prism.

The story begins at a Charlie Chaplin film festival in New York City, where a young girl is mesmerized by the images flickering on the screen. She is pulled into Chaplin’s world, taking on his mannerisms and persona.

Chaplin’s story unfolds through her eyes, capturing the comedy, pathos, and surreal life of the genius filmmaker and his quest to portray our better nature in a tumultuous world.

Dance, multimedia displays, soundscapes, mime, and other elements take the audience on a spellbinding ride in this ground-breaking, full-length ballet.

An eclectic mix of original compositions, classical, ragtime and New Age music comprises the soundtrack for this touching tribute.

Principal casting includes Ahna Lipchik, who dances the role of the young girl subsumed by Chaplin’s personality.

A Wisconsin native educated at North Carolina School of the Arts, Lipchik has performed lead roles in works by Ethan Stiefel, Sir Frederick Ashton, and George Balanchine.

She danced with San Diego Ballet, Milwaukee Ballet, and the Lake Arts Project before joining State Street Ballet in 2018.

James Folsom, a former dancer with Ballet Austin and Dayton Ballet, and a State Street Ballet company member since 2017, is Charlie Chaplin.

State Street Ballet's 2018-19 season is sponsored by Margo-Cohen Feinberg and Robert Feinberg, and Tim Mikel, with additional funding provided by Barbara Burger and Paul E. Munch, and Lillian Lovelace.

Media sponsors include Noozhawk.com and Santa Barbara Independent.

The company's season is funded in part by the Community Organizational Development Grant program using funds provided by the city of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture; the Léni Fé Bland Performing Arts Partnership; and a Quick Response Crisis Grant from the Hutton Parker Foundation.

— Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet.