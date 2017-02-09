Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:17 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

State Street Ballet Showcases Contemporary Work at Granada

On the program are the company's premiere ‘Rite of Spring,’ plus ‘Five by Gershwin’ and ‘(con)version’

State Street Ballet premiered William Soleau’s ‘Five by Gershwin’ in 2002. (David Bazemore)
By Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet | February 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Rite of Spring will be the centerpiece of State Street Ballet's contemporary program at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Granada Theater, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

Set to the score of the same name by Igor Stravinsky, the piece is choreographed by Edgar Zendejas, whose Common Ground collaboration with State Street Ballet, Eisenhower Dance and Santa Barbara Dance Theater premiered to a sold-out house last year.

For this season’s production, Zendejas has teamed up with designer Michael Slack, who will create the sets and costumes for Rite of Spring.

Collaborations of Slack and Zendejas have included two pieces for the National Circus School of Montreal: MEANDRE in 2014, and COLIBRI in 2016. A similar avant-garde look and feel are in this new work.

Zendejas, known for his emotional and abstract style, describes Rite of Spring as “a point of reflection where we release to the ecstatic dance between body and spirit, earth and the unknown.”

The evening will also feature William Soleau’s Five by Gershwin, originally set on State Street Ballet in 2002 and praised by the Los Angeles Times for its “breezy romanticism;” and Kassandra Taylor Newberry’s (con)version.

With music by Thomas Newman and The Junkman, percussive sound effects, and a unique vocabulary of movement, (con)version debuted on the company in 2016.

State Street Ballet’s 2016-17 season is sponsored by Margo-Cohen Feinberg and Tim Mikel. Choreographer sponsors for Rite of Spring are Barbara Burger and Paul Munch.

Tickets are available at granadasb.org or The Granada box office, 899-2222. Prices are: atron (loge or box seating), $104; single performance tickets: $56, $46, $36; students/children, $24. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.

— Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet.

 

