State Street Ballet To Bring Dream and Passion of ‘Don Quixote’ to The Granada Stage

By Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet | February 15, 2016 | 7:35 a.m.

From one of the greatest works of fiction of the Spanish golden age, Don Quixote comes to life on The Granada stage as he sets out to revive chivalry, right wrongs and restore justice with his trusted and witty squire Sancho Panza.

Based on the famous work by Miguel de Cervantes, the story unfolds against the backdrop of the colorful streets of Spain, in celebration of the 400th anniversary of Cervantes’s death and the publication of his novel in 1615.

State Street Ballet’s fine character dancers are joined by guest artist Aaron Smyth, formerly of London’s Royal Ballet and The Joffrey Ballet, in the principal role of Basilio.

Part of the company’s Family Series, Don Quixote delights both children and adults, and State Street Ballet has chosen it to introduce an exciting new outreach format for youth in Santa Barbara.

Students, grades one through six, from participating schools will see a preview of the ballet through an interactive experience. In addition to the performance, a new slide show about stagecraft, written and produced by Claudia Lapin, teaches students about lighting, music, makeup, costumes and sets.

Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson believes “it only takes a single experience at the theater to spark a child’s interest in the arts,” and State Street Ballet has defined its mission around that idea. Generously funded by Anne Towbes, the student preview is organized by Cecily Stewart, State Street Ballet Outreach Coordinator and founder of Library Dances.

The production of Don Quixote is sponsored by Tim Mikel and Margo Cohen-Feinberg.

The general admission performance will tae place Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at granadasb.org or The Granada box office, 805.899.2222.

General admission tickets are priced from $35-55, patron tickets are $104 and student and children's tickets are $23. Group discounts (for parties of 10 or more) are available.

Guest artist Aaron Smyth was born in Gold Coast, Australia. He attended the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at American Ballet Theatre on full scholarship and was then promoted to ABT II.

Smyth was a former artist with the Royal Ballet in London where he created a role in Christopher Wheeldon’s Metamorphosis: Titian, and recently an artist with the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago where he danced soloist and principal roles.

His awards include Australian dancer of the year, Gold Medal Genee IBC and Cape Town IBC, Silver Medal Beijing IBC, Bronze Medal USA IBC and third place on Australia’s Got Talent TV series.

Aaron Smyth is now performing as a principal guest artist throughout the world.

Barbara Burger represents State Street Ballet.

 

