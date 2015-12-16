State Street Ballet to Bring Holiday Tradition, ‘The Nutcracker,’ to The Granada

Advice

The Nutcracker at The Granada has been a Santa Barbara tradition since the theatre's magnificent restoration. State Street Ballet, a resident company of The Granada, brings together its professional dancers, students of Gustafson Dance, and Opera San Luis Obispo Orchestra to perform the holiday classic in Santa Barbara style.

Complete with opulent sets, a gigantic Christmas tree and The Granada’s period-perfect architecture, State Street Ballet’s Rhe Nutcracker is a family-favorite.

For 20 years, the company has been dedicated to enhancing the artistic experience, and they view The Nutcracker as the ideal production to foster community participation.

State Street Ballet’s professional dancers team up with talented students to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young dancers. Sharing the stage is a unique and wonderful experience for both student and professional and creates invaluable learning and mentoring possibilities.

Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson is proud that his company serves as cultural ambassadors for the city of Santa Barbara.

State Street Ballet performs The Nutcracker throughout the country, incorporating local dance students and musicians in the performances, and offering educational outreach opportunities through master classes and community dance lessons.

Performances are Saturday, Dec.19, 2015, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at granadasb.org or The Granada box office, 805.899.2222. Tickets are priced from $35-55; Patron tickets, $103; Student/children's tickets, $23.

Group discounts (for parties of 10 or more) are available.

— Faith Keating represents State Street Ballet.