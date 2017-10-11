State Street Ballet to Dance Soleau’s World Premiere of Mozart’s ‘Requiem’

The music of Mozart will come alive on The Granada Theatre stage through a collaboration by State Street Ballet, the Santa Barbara Symphony, and the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

Mozart in Dance, the season opener for both the ballet and the symphony, includes his last symphony, No. 41 "Jupiter,” and features his final masterpiece, "Requiem," which showcases the orchestra, Symphony Chorus and State Street Ballet performing world-premiere choreography by William Soleau.

The weekend of performances marks a milestone for ballerina Leila Drake as she takes her final bows as a State Street Ballet dancer.

A company member since 2005, Drake has performed the principal roles in Carmen, An American Tango, Scheherazade, Appalachian Spring, and Carmina Burana, and has represented the company extensively on national and international tours.

Reflecting on her time with the company, Drake said, “State Street Ballet has given me the career of my dreams, roles of a lifetime, and friendships that reach far beyond the studio or the stage.”

Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson praised Drake for “her many contributions and help in transforming State Street Ballet into the beautiful company it is today. We will miss her on stage, but look forward to her new role in our company's leadership.”

Online ticketing may be accessed at granadasb.org, or through The Granada Box Office, 899 2222.

— Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet.