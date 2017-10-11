Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:21 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

State Street Ballet to Dance Soleau’s World Premiere of Mozart’s ‘Requiem’

Ballerina Leila Drake takes final bow with local company

Retiring State Street Ballet dancer Leila Drake in performance.
Retiring State Street Ballet dancer Leila Drake in performance. (Andre Yew)
By Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet | October 11, 2017 | 10:04 a.m.

The music of Mozart will come alive on The Granada Theatre stage through a collaboration by State Street Ballet, the Santa Barbara Symphony, and the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

Mozart in Dance, the season opener for both the ballet and the symphony, includes his last symphony, No. 41 "Jupiter,” and features his final masterpiece, "Requiem," which showcases the orchestra, Symphony Chorus and State Street Ballet performing world-premiere choreography by William Soleau.

The weekend of performances marks a milestone for ballerina Leila Drake as she takes her final bows as a State Street Ballet dancer.

A company member since 2005, Drake has performed the principal roles in Carmen, An American Tango, Scheherazade, Appalachian Spring, and Carmina Burana, and has represented the company extensively on national and international tours.

Reflecting on her time with the company, Drake said, “State Street Ballet has given me the career of my dreams, roles of a lifetime, and friendships that reach far beyond the studio or the stage.”

Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson praised Drake for “her many contributions and help in transforming State Street Ballet into the beautiful company it is today. We will miss her on stage, but look forward to her new role in our company's leadership.”

Online ticketing may be accessed at granadasb.org, or through The Granada Box Office, 899 2222.

— Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 