State Street Ballet Troupe Returns from Performance Tour in China

One of the proudest accomplishments for a ballet company is to serve as cultural ambassador for their city and country. That’s why State Street Ballet Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson leapt at the chance to have his company of 18 professional dancers embark on a two-month tour of China.

The highly-acclaimed Santa Barbara-based troupe traveled to more than 20 different cities to perform Robert Sund’s popular “Beauty and the Beast,” a mystical interpretation of the classic Jean Cocteau film of the 1940s.

State Street Ballet is celebrating 20 years as Santa Barbara’s resident professional ballet company, and Gustafson considers this tour the “crowning jewel” of this milestone season.

Eight weeks of touring took the troupe to the old capital city of Nanjing, the bustling metropolis of Shanghai, the peaceful pagodas of Chenzhou, and the rapidly expanding cities along the Pearl River Delta near Hong Kong.

State Street Ballet’s dancers immersed themselves in the culinary delights and cultural experiences of the world’s most populous country, bringing ballet and theatre to some of the most enthusiastic audiences of all ages.

Traveling by train, bus and plane throughout China has given these artists a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse of the lifestyle and culture of Asia. Performing in beautiful venues and experiencing the sights, sounds and textures of China will be an experience, artistically and otherwise, that State Street Ballet will never forget.

—Barbara Burger represents State Street Ballet.