Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

State Street Ballet Troupe Returns from Performance Tour in China

Meredith Harril dancing in Shenyang Click to view larger
Meredith Harril dancing in Shenyang ((Samantha Schilke / State Street Ballet photo))
By Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet | August 11, 2015 | 8:24 a.m.

One of the proudest accomplishments for a ballet company is to serve as cultural ambassador for their city and country. That’s why State Street Ballet Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson leapt at the chance to have his company of 18 professional dancers embark on a two-month tour of China.

The highly-acclaimed Santa Barbara-based troupe traveled to more than 20 different cities to perform Robert Sund’s popular “Beauty and the Beast,” a mystical interpretation of the classic Jean Cocteau film of the 1940s.

State Street Ballet is celebrating 20 years as Santa Barbara’s resident professional ballet company, and Gustafson considers this tour the “crowning jewel” of this milestone season.

Eight weeks of touring took the troupe to the old capital city of Nanjing, the bustling metropolis of Shanghai, the peaceful pagodas of Chenzhou, and the rapidly expanding cities along the Pearl River Delta near Hong Kong.

State Street Ballet’s dancers immersed themselves in the culinary delights and cultural experiences of the world’s most populous country, bringing ballet and theatre to some of the most enthusiastic audiences of all ages.

Traveling by train, bus and plane throughout China has given these artists a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse of the lifestyle and culture of Asia. Performing in beautiful venues and experiencing the sights, sounds and textures of China will be an experience, artistically and otherwise, that State Street Ballet will never forget.

In the coming months, State Street Ballet will host a gala in honor of Sara Miller McCune and perform "Carmina Burana." For gala tickets, call 805.845.1432. For performance tickets, visit granaadasb.org.

For more information visit statestreetballet.com, or enjoy behind-the-scenes photos and stories on Facebook, Instagram, or Tumblr.

—Barbara Burger represents State Street Ballet.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 