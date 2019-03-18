State Street Ballet’s Jungle Book Playing at The Granada

The laws of the jungle come to life in the State Street Ballet adaptation of The Jungle Book, Rudyard Kipling's classic collection of stories, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

Choreographed by State Street Ballet Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson, with an original score by Czech composer and conductor Milan Svoboda, The Jungle Book premiered in 2009 to enthusiastic audiences, and was instantly hailed as a “crowd-pleaser” and “visually stunning.”

Following the adventures of a young boy, The Jungle Book transports audiences to a mystical land of wolves, snakes, monkeys and panthers, showcasing relationships and alliances in an iconic coming-of-age story.

Jean-Francois Revon created the scenic design and the sets were painted by Serena Shanary and Ismael Angaon. The elaborate animal costumes by A. Christina Giannini have been updated for this production with some new designs by Nicole Thompson.

As part of its community outreach mission, State Street Ballet offers a Jungle Book educational experience for students in grades two through five.

Cecily Stewart, the company's education and outreach director, said she is “expecting 1,300 Santa Barbara School District students — bused to The Granada courtesy of the Léni Fé Bland Partnership for the Performing Arts — to see excerpts from the ballet, and participate in interactive movement and a question-and-answer session.”

Tickets to see The Jungle Book ballet are available at granadasb.org or The Granada box office, 805-899-2222. Ticket prices are $36, $46, $56 and $104. Children 12 and under, $24. Discounts for groups of 10 or more.

— Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet.