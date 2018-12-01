State Street Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Returns to The Granada

The Nutcracker at The Granada will bring together State Street Ballet (a Granada Theatre resident company), more than 100 students from Gustafson Dance, and musicians and singers from the surrounding counties to perform Dec. 15-16.

Performances are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16.

Opulent sets from Russia, a gigantic Christmas tree, elegant costuming, and The Granada’s period architecture set the stage for holiday magic.

For 24 years, State Street Ballet has been dedicated to outreach and education, and sees The Nutcracker as the ideal production to foster community participation. The company's dancers team up with students to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young dancers.

This year's Nutcracker is particularly important to Gustafson Dance students who were disappointed by 2017 show cancellations due to the Thomas Fire. The students work diligently; many train throughout their elementary and high school years, hoping to dance a featured role.

Isabella Fuentes, first cast as Clara for last year's production, will get a make-good on her dream with this year's performances, as will other dance students, supportive families, musicians, singers, and holiday theater-goers.

Artistic directors Rodney Gustafson and William Soleau said their company not only fosters local arts outreach, but also serves as cultural ambassadors for the city of Santa Barbara.

State Street Ballet performs throughout the country, incorporating local dance students and musicians in a number of performances, and offering educational opportunities through master classes and community dance lessons.

Ticket prices are $36, $46, $56 and $104. Children 12 and under, $24. Discounts for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available at granadasb.org or The Granada box office, 805-899-2222.

— Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet.