Pixel Tracker

Saturday, December 1 , 2018, 12:41 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

State Street Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Returns to The Granada

By Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet | December 1, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Nutcracker at The Granada will bring together State Street Ballet (a Granada Theatre resident company), more than 100 students from Gustafson Dance, and musicians and singers from the surrounding counties to perform Dec. 15-16.

Performances are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16.

Opulent sets from Russia, a gigantic Christmas tree, elegant costuming, and The Granada’s period architecture set the stage for holiday magic.

For 24 years, State Street Ballet has been dedicated to outreach and education, and sees The Nutcracker as the ideal production to foster community participation. The company's dancers team up with students to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young dancers.

This year's Nutcracker is particularly important to Gustafson Dance students who were disappointed by 2017 show cancellations due to the Thomas Fire. The students work diligently; many train throughout their elementary and high school years, hoping to dance a featured role.

Isabella Fuentes, first cast as Clara for last year's production, will get a make-good on her dream with this year's performances, as will other dance students, supportive families, musicians, singers, and holiday theater-goers.

Artistic directors Rodney Gustafson and William Soleau said their company not only fosters local arts outreach, but also serves as cultural ambassadors for the city of Santa Barbara.

State Street Ballet performs throughout the country, incorporating local dance students and musicians in a number of performances, and offering educational opportunities through master classes and community dance lessons.

Ticket prices are $36, $46, $56 and $104. Children 12 and under, $24. Discounts for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available at granadasb.org or The Granada box office, 805-899-2222.

— Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 