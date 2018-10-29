State Street Flags Honor Alzheimer’s Association Central Coast Chapter

The flags waving along State Street in Santa Barbara pay tribute to the Alzheimer’s Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and to the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

The flags also fly not only because November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness and Caregivers Month, as designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, but also because Saturday, Nov. 3, is the 2018 Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The flag’s dynamic design has specific meanings:

In the center is the Alzheimer’s Association mark — a visual symbol of the Alzheimer’s Association’s dual mission of people and science and a commitment that guides the organization in its daily work in research, advocacy, education and support.

The symbol is on a background of purple — the national color of Alzheimer’s disease; and the association’s logo is in white at the bottom of the flag.

The work of the Alzheimer’s Association is critical, particularly as the population ages. Projections indicate the incidence of Alzheimer’s in those ages 55-74 will more than double over the next 20 years.

Among Latinos/Hispanics and Asian/Pacific Islanders, the numbers of people with the disease will triple during that same time period.

Alzheimer’s is the third leading cause of death in California, and the fourth leading cause of death in Santa Barbara.

Alzheimer’s disease is a family diagnosis, impacting those caregivers’ emotional, financial and physical wellbeing. More than 600,000 Californians are living with Alzheimer’s, including some 10,000 in Santa Barbara County.

Family caregivers number at least 1.6 million.

The Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be 9 a.m.-noon. In addition to the 5K Walk Route, there will be a quarter-mile Rose Garden route along the hotel grounds.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Since 1989, the association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk. Now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

For questions regarding the walk, contact Whitney McMullen, 805-892-4259 ext. 101, email [email protected] or visit the walk website, act.alz.org/santabarbara.

— Ashley Lee for Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter.