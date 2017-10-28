State Street Flags Honor Work of Alzheimer’s Nonprofit

Flags currently waving along State Street in Santa Barbara pay tribute to the Alzheimer’s Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and to the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

The flags also fly not only because November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness and Caregivers Month, as designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, but also because Saturday, Oct. 28, is the 2017 Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

In the center of the flag is the Alzheimer’s Association mark — a visual symbol of the Alzheimer’s Association dual mission of people and science and a commitment that guides us in our daily work in research, advocacy, education and support.

The symbol is on a background of purple, which is the national color of Alzheimer’s disease, The association’s logo is in white at the bottom of the flag.

The work of the Alzheimer’s Association is critical as our population continues to age, the Alzheimer's Association said.

Projections indicate the incidence of Alzheimer’s in those ages 55-74 will more than double over the next 20 years. Among Latinos/Hispanics and Asian/Pacific Islanders, the numbers of people with the disease will triple during that same time period.

Alzheimer’s is the fifth leading cause of death in California, and the fourth leading cause of death in Santa Barbara.

Alzheimer’s disease is a family diagnosis, impacting those caregivers’ emotional, financial and physical wellbeing. More than 600,000 Californians are living with Alzheimer’s and family caregivers number at least 1.1 million.

The Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held 9 a.m.-noon at Fess Parker Doubletree Resort.

In addition to the 5K Walk route, there will be a quarter-mile Rose Garden route along the grounds of the Fess Parker, various mission activities, a kid-friendly art creation booth, therapy dogs from the Santa Barbara Humane Society, a miniature therapy horse, and yoga on the lawn.

For more about the walk, contact Whitney McMullen, 892.4259 ext. 101 or [email protected], or visit act.alz.org/santabarbara.



