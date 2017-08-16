Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

State Street Flags to Celebrate Living with Water

By Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara | August 16, 2017 | 11:45 a.m.

The American Institute of Architects, Santa Barbara, will have its flags flying along State Street Aug. 16-23 in celebration of local architecture and to kick off the opening of ArchitecTours 2017 tickets.

The flag design features arches and arcades of Santa Barbara and emphasizes the importance of architecture relating to the city's surrounding environment.

The original design was created by local architect Martha Gray, AIA, and developed by the Flag Design Committee, chaired by past chapter president, Greg Rech, AIA.

The flags represent a ramp up to AIA Santa Barbara’s annual, self-guided tour of local architecture, ArchitecTours, to be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 7, with a tour party 4-6 p.m. This year’s tour will celebrate Living with Water.

The community benefits not only when water is managed as a limited resource, but also when water creates a multi-sensory experience within a structure, in a landscape or in a vista.

The goal of the tour is to show how water can be successfully integrated into the built environment.

The event draws attention to the extraordinary architectural legacy of Santa Barbara and the value of well-designed architecture.

Equally, ArchitecTours highlights the expertise that AIA architects possess including a thorough understanding of urban design, sustainability, accessibility, structural improvements, building materials, and historic renovation.

Making architecture more accessible to the public, the tour offers a behind-the-scenes look at these properties.

Tour participants will observe how architects transform ordinary spaces into customized environments using a variety of design solutions. They also might be inspired on how to embrace water conservation and management in their own homes.

Early bird tickets are on sale through Tuesday, Sept. 26: AIA members and seniors, $55; public, $65. Full-price tickets after Sept. 26: AIA members and seniors, $70; public, $80; students, $25. Five percent of ticket proceeds to be donated to a local nonprofit.

To learn more about the AIA Santa Barbara Chapter and to buy tickets for ArchitecTours 2017, visit http://www.aiasb.com/architecTours2017.cfm or call 966-4198.

— Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara.

 

