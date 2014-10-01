Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:30 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

State Street in Santa Barbara Designated as One of ‘10 Great Streets’ in America

By Bettie Weiss for the City of Santa Barbara | October 1, 2014 | 11:39 a.m.

The American Planning Association on Wednesday announced that State Street in Santa Barbara has earned the designation as one of the 10 Great Streets for 2014.

Each October during National Community Planning Month, APA’s Great Places in America program names 30 exemplary streets, neighborhoods and public spaces that add value to communities and foster economic growth and jobs. APA’s Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods and Great Public Spaces feature unique and authentic characteristics that have evolved from years of thoughtful and deliberate planning by residents, community leaders and planners.

"Recognizing these special places highlights the role planning plays in adding value to communities," said William Anderson, FAICP, president of APA. "Planners, working with others, help build better communities in a variety of settings, from urban to rural; the result - better neighborhoods, cities, and regions. We applaud these efforts and congratulate this year’s designees."

Since Great Places in America was launched in 2007, APA has designated 230 neighborhoods, streets and public spaces. Places are announced annually and represent the gold standard in terms of having a true sense of place, cultural and historical interest, community involvement, and a vision for tomorrow.

New this year, APA is seeking input from the public for the “31st Great Place Designee.” Interested citizens can nominate their Great Place by commenting on APA’s Facebook page or via Twitter using hashtag #mygreatplace. The “31st Great Place Designee” will be announced on Oct. 31.

— Bettie Weiss represents the City of Santa Barbara.

 
