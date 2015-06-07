State Street Mile Runners Race to the Finish Line, But More Than a Few Just Dog It

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]
Hundreds of runners took off Sunday in the annual State Street Mile, sponsored by HOKA ONE ONE premium running shoes.
The race included seven age group categories: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-plus.
Other categories were the popular Family Mile, the Elite Miles and the unofficial world championship Dog Mile.
All proceeds from the race go directly to the District Attorney’s Victim-Witness Assistance Program’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund.
— Megan Rheinschild is race director for the State Street Mile.