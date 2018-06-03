State Street Mile Racers Make Short Work of Santa Barbara’s Annual Downhill Run

Connor Clark, Tracee Van Der Wyk among victors but Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Victim-Witness Assistance Program the biggest winner

The races weren't all competitive. Some runners gave others a helping hand. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Not your typical race wear, but it got the job done. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Geoff Gray and his four-legged running buddy were not dogging it en route to their victory in the Dog Mile. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Andre Barbieri was first in the Amputee Division. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Father Larry Gosselin, associate pastor at the Santa Barbara Mission, was the faster friar in the race. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Connor Clark, right, and Reid Buchanan battled to the end. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Connor Clark, right, won the State Street Mile's Men's Elite division, with Reid Buchanan, at left, finishing second. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Runners of all levels and ages, and their four-legged companions, sprinted through downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday morning during the annual State Street Mile.

The event, a benefit supporting the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Victim-Witness Assistance Program, featured multiple categories ranging from elite runners and people 60 and older to athletes with their canines.

On the men’s side, Connor Clark, 23, of Mill Valley, finished the State Street Mile in 3:54, within hundredths of a second ahead of Reid Buchanan, of Mammoth Lakes, and Craig Lutz, of Santa Barbara.

On the women’s side, Tracee Van Der Wyk, 26, of Temple City, completed the race in 4:29, only one second ahead of Kim Conley of Sacramento and four seconds ahead of Maya Weigel of Los Altos.

Van Der Wyk also won the race in 2015.

“My plan was to move at the last possible moment,” she said. “I heard her (Conley) coach say ‘go’ at 300 meters and I followed Kim’s move, saving something for a final sprint.”

The race featured various age divisions, a family fun run category, a walk or sprint for people with their dogs, and an Amputee Mile.

The mile-route is downhill on State Street, from Pedregosa to De la Guerra streets.

Brian Duff, 41, Los Angeles, defended his title and took first in finishing the male Masters Mile race in 4:25. Aeron Arlin Genet, 50, of Santa Barbara, was the top female Masters Mile, with a race time of 5:06.

“It’s a great community event, and I love it,” Genet told Noozhawk after crossing the finish line.

The Amputee Mile, presented by Achilles Prosthetics & Orthotics, was won by Andre Barbieri, 37, of Santa Barbara, in 6:22.

Race director Megan Rheinschild said this year’s race raised $10,000 for the county’s Victim-Witness Assistance Program.

“Our 19th edition drew 1,200 entrants and produced moments of pure joy and happiness for adults, kids and dogs,” she said.

The State Street Mile started in 1983 as a grassroots race organized by local runners seeking the thrill of running a downhill mile through Santa Barbara’s scenic downtown corridor, according to the event’s website.

In 2000, the annual gathering was resurrected as a benefit for the Victim-Witness Assistance Program.

Click here for complete race results.

