Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:40 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

State Street Mile Racers Make Short Work of Santa Barbara’s Annual Downhill Run

Connor Clark, Tracee Van Der Wyk among victors but Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Victim-Witness Assistance Program the biggest winner

Race

Tracee Van Der Wyk, left, won the State Street Mile's Women's Elite division, edging Olympian Kim Conley. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

< 3401 > of 8
Race

Connor Clark, right, won the State Street Mile's Men's Elite division, with Reid Buchanan, at left, finishing second. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

< 3402 > of 8
Race

Connor Clark, right, and Reid Buchanan battled to the end. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

< 3403 > of 8
Race

Father Larry Gosselin, associate pastor at the Santa Barbara Mission, was the faster friar in the race. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

< 3404 > of 8
Race

Andre Barbieri was first in the Amputee Division. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

< 3405 > of 8
Race

Geoff Gray and his four-legged running buddy were not dogging it en route to their victory in the Dog Mile. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

< 3406 > of 8
Race

Not your typical race wear, but it got the job done. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

< 3407 > of 8
Race

The races weren't all competitive. Some runners gave others a helping hand. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

< 3408 > of 8
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 3, 2018 | 4:01 p.m.

Runners of all levels and ages, and their four-legged companions, sprinted through downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday morning during the annual State Street Mile.

The event, a benefit supporting the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Victim-Witness Assistance Program, featured multiple categories ranging from elite runners and people 60 and older to athletes with their canines.

On the men’s side, Connor Clark, 23, of Mill Valley, finished the State Street Mile in 3:54, within hundredths of a second ahead of Reid Buchanan, of Mammoth Lakes, and Craig Lutz, of Santa Barbara.

On the women’s side, Tracee Van Der Wyk, 26, of Temple City, completed the race in 4:29, only one second ahead of Kim Conley of Sacramento and four seconds ahead of Maya Weigel of Los Altos.

Van Der Wyk also won the race in 2015.

“My plan was to move at the last possible moment,” she said. “I heard her (Conley) coach say ‘go’ at 300 meters and I followed Kim’s move, saving something for a final sprint.”

The race featured various age divisions, a family fun run category, a walk or sprint for people with their dogs, and an Amputee Mile.

The mile-route is downhill on State Street, from Pedregosa to De la Guerra streets.

Brian Duff, 41, Los Angeles, defended his title and took first in finishing the male Masters Mile race in 4:25. Aeron Arlin Genet, 50, of Santa Barbara, was the top female Masters Mile, with a race time of 5:06.

“It’s a great community event, and I love it,” Genet told Noozhawk after crossing the finish line.

The Amputee Mile, presented by Achilles Prosthetics & Orthotics, was won by Andre Barbieri, 37, of Santa Barbara, in 6:22.

Race director Megan Rheinschild said this year’s race raised $10,000 for the county’s Victim-Witness Assistance Program.

“Our 19th edition drew 1,200 entrants and produced moments of pure joy and happiness for adults, kids and dogs,” she said.

The State Street Mile started in 1983 as a grassroots race organized by local runners seeking the thrill of running a downhill mile through Santa Barbara’s scenic downtown corridor, according to the event’s website.

In 2000, the annual gathering was resurrected as a benefit for the Victim-Witness Assistance Program.

Click here for complete race results.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 