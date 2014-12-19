State Street Motel Evacuated After Report of Suicidal Man

Officers evacuated a State Street hotel Friday afternoon after a man staying there threatened to kill himself, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At about 4:30 p.m., evacuations were taking place at the Sandpiper Lodge, 3525 State St., in an effort to keep motel guests safe from the suspect, who was reportedly was in possession of guns or other weapons, Sgt. Marylinda Arroyo told Noozhawk.

More than an hour later, officers took the man into custody without incident, and he was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for a mental-health evaluation, said Sgt. Aaron Baker.

No gun was found in the man's room, Baker said, but other weapons, including knives, were confiscated.

The man's name and age and other information about the incident were not available.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .