Local News

Classic Cars Roll into Santa Barbara for State Street Nationals Premier Car Show

Featuring over 300 cherry picks and swarmed by thousands of spectators, lineup of legends sprawls across 11 blocks of downtown

A 1965 Austin-Healey BJ8 on display during the State Street Nationals Premier Car Show on Sunday in downtown Santa Barbara.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Vintage cars on display during the State Street Nationals Premier Car Show in downtown Santa Barbara.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

More than 300 classic cars were parked throughout downtown Santa Barbara for the show.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 21, 2017 | 4:48 p.m.

Amid warm temperatures under a bright sunny sky, thousands of car aficionados descended on downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday to admire some of the most head-turning vehicles around.

The State Street Nationals Premier Car Show showcasing automotive industry classics spread over 11 blocks.

More than 300 special interest and antique cars rolled into downtown and parked for the day.

Sunday’s lineup featured lowriders, Ford Mustangs, Chevrolet Corvettes, Volkswagens, exotic cars, modern muscle cars and more than 20 other competitive vehicle categories.

The one-day event was a prime chance for spectators to reminisce about the good old days.

The aromas from restaurants and live music from local bands inspired many of the attendees to dance.

Proceeds from the event support the local community, including the Downtown Santa Barbara organization, the Page Youth Center, the Goleta Lions Club and the Wounded Warrior Project, according to event organizers.

Proceeds from the event support the local community, including the Downtown Santa Barbara organization, the Page Youth Center, the Goleta Lions Club and the Wounded Warrior Project, according to event organizers.

