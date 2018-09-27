State Street Property Owner Opens Perdido Arts Project Gallery

The Rametto Company has launched its downtown arts initiative, Perdido Arts Project, at 1 W. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

In storefront space of the historic Howard-Canfield Building at State Street and Canon Perdido streets, the new arts venue is presenting the works of regional artists on a rotating basis.

For 1st Thursday on Oct. 4, Perdido Arts Project opens with work from performance artist Jennifer McCandless and visual artist Michael E. Long.

Perdido Arts Project will present McCandless’ performance from 6-8 p.m. and premiere new work by Long at 5 p.m.

“We found it fitting that space in a historic building like ours — built in 1903 by early State Street developers — serve as a new arts venue in support of downtown’s current revitalization effort,” said Nancy Robins of The Rametto Company.

McCandless is a performance artist of embodied improvisation, a movement educator, and creativity coach. She has been performing original solo and ensemble work since 1992 in cities big and small throughout the U.S. and Italy.

Through improvised, original movement and candid, sometimes poetic, verbal expression, she explores personal stories and cultural themes, connecting through the commonplace and elevating the ordinary.

Her spontaneous creations are whimsical, moving and often funny. Her Oct. 4 performance is titled 8.10.15 and will use scores drawn out of a hat by audience members.

McCandless owns Bodykind Pilates Studio in Santa Barbara, teaches Action Theater, Motion Theater and leads workshops that facilitate breakthroughs and mastery in all fields of work. For more information contact [email protected]

A Santa Barbara native, Long has been interested in creating art from found objects for the past 30 years. His reuse of discarded, recycled and unwanted things has been a focal point of his work.

Collage and assemblage have been mediums that allow Long a platform to re-create images and objects from his dreams and imagination.

In his latest series, working with vintage paper and hand-built wooden boxes, he re-examines recurring dreams and nightmares by re-creating scenes that have been with him since childhood.

These “dream boxes” represent a time and place that only exists in the mind; they are psychological movie sets drawn from a beautiful and sometimes dark place.

With a background in education and liberal arts, Long has taught art at the Westside Boys and Girls Club and was an elementary school teacher before co-founding The Rondo, a co-op gallery and artist workspace in Santa Barbara.

More information at www.michaelevanlong.com.

The Howard-Canfield Building was constructed in 1903 by Joseph Howard and Robert Canfield, who both served on the board of the First National Bank.

Howard, an entrepreneur and inventor, came to Santa Barbara from Connecticut in 1872 and was a well-known early developer in the city.

Canfield, a New Jersey native, came to Santa Barbara in 1870 and is known for establishing the first gas mains under parts of State Street and developing the first gas lighting system in the city.

Howard and Canfield financed construction of the building and hired John Parkinson, a well-known architect from Los Angeles, to design the building.

Parkinson’s design was in the Beaux Arts classical mode, with projecting cornice, balustrade and pediment entrance. Several of these features were removed after the damaging 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake.

The Rametto Company, a commercial real estate business based in Santa Barbara, has owned the building since 1975.

“Perdido means lost or hidden,” Robins said. “This is a theme appreciated and to be explored by the artists and producers of the Perdido Arts Project. We hope the public will seek us out this fall.”

Perdido Arts Project will present the performance by McCandless from 6-8 p.m. and premiere new work by Long at 5 p.m., both on Oct. 4. More information on 1st Thursday is available at https://www.downtownsb.org/events/1st-thursday.

— Sheri Mobley for The Rametto Company.