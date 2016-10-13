State Street Reopens After Motorcyclist Collides With Pickup Truck

Only minor injuries reported in accident in downtown Santa Barbara

A section of State Street near the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center in downtown Santa Barbara reopened Thursday night after being shut down by an accident involving a motorcyclist who collided with a pickup truck.

The Santa Barbara Police Department, American Medical Response and Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the 800 block of State Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Yamaha 2016 Z09 and a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, according to fire Battalion Chief Mike DePonce.

The Toyota with one occupant was heading northbound on State Street when the motorcyclist struck the side of the truck, DePonce said.

The rider was then thrown from his motorcycle and collided with a parked car, police Sgt. Kasi Corbett said.

The motorcycle rider sustained minor injuries, but did not require ambulance transport, Corbett said.

Medical personnel did not transport the Toyota driver to the hospital, Corbett said.

Officers conducted a DUI test on the motorcyclist, but no arrest was made, Corbett said.

The accident remained under investigation by the Police Department.

