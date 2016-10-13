Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:33 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

State Street Reopens After Motorcyclist Collides With Pickup Truck

Only minor injuries reported in accident in downtown Santa Barbara

State Street in downtown Santa Barbara was shut down for a time Thursday night after a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Neither driver required hospitalization. Click to view larger
State Street in downtown Santa Barbara was shut down for a time Thursday night after a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Neither driver required hospitalization. (Kim Clark / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 13, 2016 | 9:45 p.m.

A section of State Street near the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center in downtown Santa Barbara reopened Thursday night after being shut down by an accident involving a motorcyclist who collided with a pickup truck.

The Santa Barbara Police Department, American Medical Response and Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the 800 block of State Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Yamaha 2016 Z09 and a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, according to fire Battalion Chief Mike DePonce.

The Toyota with one occupant was heading northbound on State Street when the motorcyclist struck the side of the truck, DePonce said.

The rider was then thrown from his motorcycle and collided with a parked car, police Sgt. Kasi Corbett said.

The motorcycle rider sustained minor injuries, but did not require ambulance transport, Corbett said.

Medical personnel did not transport the Toyota driver to the hospital, Corbett said.

Officers conducted a DUI test on the motorcyclist, but no arrest was made, Corbett said.

The accident remained under investigation by the Police Department.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 