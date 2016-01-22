Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:09 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

State Street Sculpture Being Relocated to Santa Barbara Train Station

Before the move, the city installed a fence around the bench-like art piece after complaints of aggressive panhandling in the area

Crews work to remove a public art sculpture from the ground and move it to its new home at the Santa Barbara train station.
Crews work to remove a public art sculpture from the ground and move it to its new home at the Santa Barbara train station.  (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 22, 2016 | 5:28 p.m.

Santa Barbara crews started work this week to remove a State Street sculpture that has been fenced off for over a year after local business owners complained about panhandling taking place in the area.

The sculpture, known as Crescent Crossing, sits in the 600 block of State Street near the Habit Burger Grill.

Donald Davis was the artist who created the brick sculpture, which was installed in 2002.  

Now, the sculpture will be removed and relocated to an area near the Santa Barbara Amtrak Train Station.

In recent years, local businesses had complained that people would aggressively panhandle in the area on State Street, sitting on the bench-like sculpture for hours at a time.

Brent Reichard, co-founder of the Habit, said that customers sitting in the restaurant’s patio, just feet away from the sculpture, would be hassled by transients.

“It was very uncomfortable for families going down there for the weekend,” he said. “People would stay away.”

That problem was helped greatly when a fence was put up around the sculpture, he said.

The sculptor of Crescent Crossing died last year, but had signed off on plans to approve the relocation before his death, according to Nina Johnson, assistant to the Santa Barbara City Administrator.

Complaints of aggressive panhandling in the area caused the city to put up caution tape, then a fence around the sculpture before ultimately deciding to move it. Click to view larger
Complaints of aggressive panhandling in the area caused the city to put up caution tape, then a fence around the sculpture before ultimately deciding to move it.  (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

“At the urgent request of the downtown businesses, especially nearby the sculpture,” the city was working to relocate the sculpture this week, she said.

“Too many transients were sitting on the art, and we wanted to find a more suitable location that wouldn’t be disruptive for the businesses in that area.”

A proposal to relocate the sculpture to the Amtrak train station at 209 State St. was ultimately approved, by a host of city committees as well as the artist himself.

“The city worked with the artist to come up with an agreement to locate the sculpture at the train depot,” she said.

Work is being done now to remove the sculpture from the ground. It will be be stored at the train depot until it can be installed, which will likely be at the end of February.

The sculpture will be temporarily placed near the Moreton Bay Fig Tree on the north side of the station’s parking lot, before it can be installed near the station’s main building.

​“We want to move quickly on that,” Johnson said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 