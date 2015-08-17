Statement on Death of Righetti High School Teacher Deanna Byrne

Advice

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District officials have been notified that a Righetti High School teacher passed away this weekend in Ashland, Oregon.

Deanna Byrne, who taught AP English, was hired in April 2009.

Staff, students and parents have been notified. Counseling services are available.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson described the loss as “tragic”.

“The contributions Deanna Byrne made to our students and education will not be forgotten,’’ Dr. Richardson said. “She will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.’’

SMJUHSD will not be releasing any additional information at this time. Please respect the privacy of her family and the grieving process of our staff and students.