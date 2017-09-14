Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:10 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Status of Cabrillo High School Principal Uncertain as Interim Administrator Named

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 14, 2017 | 9:07 p.m.
Jeff Wagonseller
Jeff Wagonseller

An acting principal has been appointed at Cabrillo High School near Lompoc while the status of Jeff Wagonseller, who held the job, remained a mystery Thursday.

Sue Pettis, marking her second year as assistant principal and 25th year as an educator, will fill the Vandenberg Village campus’s top job, John Karbula, assistant superintendent of business services, said Thursday. 

Staff learned about the switch during a meeting Thursday morning, Kabula said. 

He remained mum about the status of Wagonseller, who has served as principal since 2014.

“That’s a personnel matter so I really can’t comment  on that,” Kabula said.

Wagonseller’s photo and biography remained on the Cabrillo High School website as the principal Thursday afternoon

Another educator, Tania Litwiler., has been plucked from elsewhere in the district to fill the assistant principal job held by Pettis.

Parents were being notified about the change via letters and phone calls, Karbula said.

Wagonseller served as Lompoc Valley Middle School principal before moving to lead Cabrillo High School.

Before getting hired by the Lompoc district, Wagonseller was accused of sexual misconduct while working as an eductor and coach at Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada.

He resigned after a former student claimed she and Wagonseller had a sexual relationship when she was 16, according to an article in the Las Vegas Sun. He was never charged in connection with the case, but the allegation was included in a civil lawsuit.

Wagonseller earned a bachelor's degree in journalism/public relations from the University of Nevada, Reno. He received a master’s degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.  

He spent nine years as a middle school administrator and approximately nine years as a high school administrator, according to his Cabrillo website.

After years teaching middle school and high school math in Los Angeles and Lompoc, Pettis became an instructional coach for the district. 

Pettis holds degrees from California State University, Los Angeles as well as Chapman University.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 