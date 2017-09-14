Status of Cabrillo High School Principal Uncertain as Interim Administrator Named

An acting principal has been appointed at Cabrillo High School near Lompoc while the status of Jeff Wagonseller, who held the job, remained a mystery Thursday.

Sue Pettis, marking her second year as assistant principal and 25th year as an educator, will fill the Vandenberg Village campus’s top job, John Karbula, assistant superintendent of business services, said Thursday.

Staff learned about the switch during a meeting Thursday morning, Kabula said.

He remained mum about the status of Wagonseller, who has served as principal since 2014.

“That’s a personnel matter so I really can’t comment on that,” Kabula said.

Wagonseller’s photo and biography remained on the Cabrillo High School website as the principal Thursday afternoon

Another educator, Tania Litwiler., has been plucked from elsewhere in the district to fill the assistant principal job held by Pettis.

Parents were being notified about the change via letters and phone calls, Karbula said.

Wagonseller served as Lompoc Valley Middle School principal before moving to lead Cabrillo High School.

Before getting hired by the Lompoc district, Wagonseller was accused of sexual misconduct while working as an eductor and coach at Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada.

He resigned after a former student claimed she and Wagonseller had a sexual relationship when she was 16, according to an article in the Las Vegas Sun. He was never charged in connection with the case, but the allegation was included in a civil lawsuit.

Wagonseller earned a bachelor's degree in journalism/public relations from the University of Nevada, Reno. He received a master’s degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

He spent nine years as a middle school administrator and approximately nine years as a high school administrator, according to his Cabrillo website.

After years teaching middle school and high school math in Los Angeles and Lompoc, Pettis became an instructional coach for the district.

Pettis holds degrees from California State University, Los Angeles as well as Chapman University.

