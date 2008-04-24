Stay a Shred Ahead of Identity Thieves

Community West Bank event will let residents destroy personal documents for free; afterward, learn how to protect against fraud.

As part of its continued commitment to fighting the devastating effects of identity theft, Community West Bank is again hosting its semi-annual Identity Theft Protection Shredding event, this time at the bank’s newest location in downtown Santa Barbara.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the public can bring personal documents for secure shredding to Community West Bank’s branch office at 1501 State St. Documents will be shredded on-site courtesy of ShredRite.

Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to pick up valuable information provided by the Santa Barbara Police Department, which will have employees in attendance to explain measures that should be taken to protect against identity theft and fraud.

"The financial losses from identity theft to consumers and businesses are enormous. As with all crimes, personal protection and education are crucial," said Lynda Nahra, Community West Bank’s president and CEO.

"The business community should do its part to increase awareness of situations that can lead to identity theft. We are pleased to be hosting this event again at Community West Bank for the fourth year in a row."

Noozhawk and DocuTeam are also sponsors of the event.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta. In addition to its State Street location, the bank has full-service branch offices at 5827 Hollister Ave., Old Town Goleta, and in Santa Maria, Ventura and Westlake Village.

Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte is a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.