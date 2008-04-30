Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Stay Connected with SBCC’S Mobile Media Summit

Industry leaders, professionals and students can network while learning more about the emerging technology.

By Sarah Caminker | April 30, 2008 | 1:57 a.m.

Santa Barbara City College will host a Mobile Media Summit from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 16 at the Fe Bland Forum on the west campus.

The summit is open to the public and will expose community members to emerging mobile media technology, as well as allow them to network with industry leaders and innovators.

Experts in the industry, such as Apple solution architect Frank Callaham; Electronic Arts; Writers Guild Association President Patrick Verrone; Salesforce.com; MojoBaby.com; and SBCC’s Mobile Media Institute educators will offer their insights into the future of wireless media and emerging technology.

The summit will give business professionals and students a unique look into the expanding field of mobile media, while allowing attendees to make connections to employ and engage in this innovative technology. This event will provide students who are aspiring to work in mobile media an opportunity to seek out internship opportunities, while giving business professionals the chance to meet qualified candidates to accelerate their organizations.

"The demand from this rapidly growing field in the development of media for wireless technologies cannot be ignored," says Stephen DaVega, director of the Mobile Media Institute. "We are equipping our students with the education they need to make an impact on organizations by implementing modern media technologies and marketing tools."

The Mobile Media Summit is hosted by the MMI, which is the only publicly funded educational organization in California providing wireless media courses and training that focuses on teaching concepts and development skills for producing mobile content and applications. Committed to developing alliances with leaders and innovators in the mobile industry, the MMI provides students, local entrepreneurs and businesses with the skills and technological resources to keep California at the cutting edge of mobile media.

