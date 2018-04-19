Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:28 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

Stayin’ Alive to Pay Tribute to Bee Gees at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | March 26, 2014 | 5:57 p.m.

 

Stayin' Alive
Bee Gees tribute band Stayin' Alive will perform April 17 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Stayin’ Alive, which is touted as “the world’s No. 1 tribute to the Bee Gees,” will perform all of the iconic group’s greatest hits in the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 17.

Tickets for the show are $20.

The Bee Gees, which ruled the disco era and sold more than 220 million records worldwide, featured the unique vocals of brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. The group thrived internationally and cemented its place in pop music history. Only Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney and Garth Brooks have outsold the Bee Gees.

And because of their distinct harmonies, the Bee Gees have made it difficult for most musicians to pay them the proper tribute. But Canada-based Stayin’ Alive features the vocal match of Tony Mattina as Barry, Todd Sharman as Robin and Joseph Janisse as Maurice. The trio are backed by studio musicians that help replicate a live performance by the iconic disco group.

Stayin' Alive offers their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights On Broadway,” “Jive Talkin’” and “Stayin’ Alive.” In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny Be Tender,” “Words” and “To Love Somebody,” among other great hits.

Don’t miss an opportunity to relive the excitement of a Bee Gees concert and witness one of the best tribute bands on the live music circuit today.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

