STDs in Santa Barbara County: A Noozhawk Special Report

This is the index to Noozhawk’s series on STDs in Santa Barbara County, a special project exploring the rapid rise of common sexually transmitted infections and the public health problem that accompanies it.

Reported cases of gonorrhea almost tripled between 2013 and 2015 in Santa Barbara County. Over the same three-year period, chlamydia increased 22.6 percent and cases of syphilis— which was nearly eradicated less than 20 years ago — more than doubled.

The infections are transmitted through unsafe sex, and if they are not diagnosed and treated quickly, it will be that much harder to reverse the course of what is becoming an epidemic.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli examined the reasons why these once easily treatable STDs are making a comeback, and explains what local public health officials — and one private nonprofit organization — are doing about it.

Day One

» ‘Staggering’ Increase of STD Cases Worries Santa Barbara County Public Health Officials

Day Two

» Syphilis Makes an Alarming Comeback in Santa Barbara County

Day Three

» Pacific Pride Foundation Starts Mobile HIV Testing With New Health Utility Vehicle​

