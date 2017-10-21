Steady Play Leads Cate Volleyball Past Bishop Diego in Three

Girls Volleyball

Cate's Riley Borchardt and Maya Blattberg combined for 20 kills to lead the Rams to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-12 non-league girls volleyball win over Bishop Diego on Saturday at Cate.

The Rams' duo each had 10 kills, with Borchardt hitting . 412 and Blattberg .500 for the match.

Grace Blankenhorn and Finnian helped Cate stay in system with their solid passing.

"The team continues to get better and better, which is fun to watch," said Cate coach Greg Novak.

