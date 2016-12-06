Holidays Begin on Stearns Wharf With Tree-Lighting Ceremony

The 31st Annual Parade of Lights will kick off the holiday season on the Santa Barbara waterfront starting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11 with some 30 boats motoring, sailing and paddling along the coastline. Judging for the parade takes place from the east side of Stearns Wharf.

As the boat parade concludes, Mayor Helene Schneider will turn on the lights of a 25-foot green white fir. A fireworks display follows to end the evening with a bang.

Parade participants and viewers can have a meal or a treat, or do some holiday shopping on the waterfront. Gift certificates are available at wharf businesses.

Parking is available on Stearns Wharf before 3:30 p.m., as well as at the Chase Palm Park and Garden Street parking lots. The first 90 minutes of parking on the wharf is free.

The event is sponsored by the Wharf Merchants. For more information, visit StearnsWharf.org

— Neil Bruskin Stearns for Wharf Business Association.