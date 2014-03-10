Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 9:21 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Stearns Wharf Lil’ Toot Water Taxi Now Offering Private Charter Service

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Santa Barbara Water Taxi | March 10, 2014 | 11:30 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s iconic Lil’ Toot water taxi, operated by Santa Barbara Water Taxi located on Stearns Wharf, can now be rented out for private charter events, including sunset cruises, kids’ birthday parties, private dinner parties, anniversaries and more.

Santa Barbara Water Taxi — the only nonsubsidized water taxi service on the West Coast — transports Stearns Wharf visitors to the Santa Barbara Harbor, and vice versa, sharing local history and lore of the Santa Barbara waterfront and harbor along the way.

Lil’ Toot makes the trip 24 times a day on Saturdays and Sundays during the winter season and seven days a week during the summer season.

Capt. Fred Hershman and his wife, Kathy, started the business 10 years ago. Since that time, they have hosted more than 300,000 passengers aboard their yellow-and-black boat, which can be boarded on Stearns Wharf.

In honor of Lil’ Toot’s 10-year anniversary, Capt. Hershman is announcing his new charter service. Lil’ Toot can be rented for $250 per hour (limit 19 people). Individual tickets for scheduled sunset cruises are available for $25 per person (limit 10).

For birthday parties, private dinners or other chartered events aboard Lil’ Toot, passengers can bring their own food aboard or can have food catered from any number of local restaurants.

Capt. Hershman has a liquor license and alcohol can be purchased on board.

“Lil’ Toot is all about fun,” according to Capt. Hershman, so during birthday parties, kids learn about the harbor, help steer the boat and can blow bubbles to match the bubbles that rise out of Lil’ Toot’s smoke stack.

To book Lil’ Toot for a sunset cruise or private event, call 888.316.9363. Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Water Taxi.

 
