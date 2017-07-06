Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:23 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Stearns Wharf Piling, Ladder Need Replacing After Speedboat Crash

Operator was given a citation for piloting the boat in a reckless and negligent manner

A speedboat collides with Stearns Wharf Sunday afternoon. Three people fell overboard but apparently were not injured. Click to view larger
A speedboat collides with Stearns Wharf Sunday afternoon. Three people fell overboard but apparently were not injured.  (Christopher Foley photo / https://ambulant.photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | July 6, 2017 | 2:15 p.m.

A Stearns Wharf piling and ladder need to be replaced after a speedboat crashed into them on Sunday afternoon, according to city of Santa Barbara officials.

The boat with seven people aboard struck the east side of the wharf and dumped three passengers into the water, but there were no injuries reported.

Witnesses have told Noozhawk that the boat had been doing doughnuts at high speed but got too close to the wharf on its last pass.

The boat struck the pilings near the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center, badly cracking one of them just under the deck and damaging a nearby ladder.

The damage was bad enough that both the piling and the ladder will need to be replaced, Harbor Operations Manager Mick Kronman said.

The operator of the speedboat, Paul Noury, was cited for a misdemeanor under the state Harbors and Navigation Code, for driving in a reckless and negligent manner that endangers life, limb and property, Kronman said.

Noury has a slip in the Santa Barbara Harbor, according to the city. He could not be reached for comment. 

Kronman said the city is currently working on its annual piling replacement program, so the city should not have to pay extra mobilization costs to get a crew to fix the broken piling. 

