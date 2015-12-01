Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:37 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 
Stearns Wharf to Kick Off the Holidays With Tree Lighting Ceremony

By Neil Bruskin for Stearns Wharf | December 1, 2015 | 7:51 a.m.

Join the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association on Stearns Wharf by the Sea Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, to kick off the holiday season with an annual tree lighting.

Mayor Helene Schneider will turn on the lights of a beautiful 25-foot-high green white fir tree to officially open the holiday season for the waterfront.

Gather around and enjoy live caroling provided by the Providence choir and get in the holiday spirit.

Take advantage of the opportunity to start your holiday season by having dinner or a snack and do some holiday shopping for your family and friends. Gift certificates are available at many Wharf businesses.

Parking is available on Stearns Wharf as well as at the Chase Palm Park & Garden Street parking lots. The first 90 minutes of parking on the wharf is free.

For more information, visit StearnsWharf.org.

Stearns Wharf is located in the harbor in Santa Barbara. When completed in 1872, it became the longest deep-water wharf between San Pedro and San Francisco.

Named for its builder, local lumberman John P. Stearns, the wharf served the passenger and freight shipping needs of California’s South Coast for over a century.

— Neil Bruskin is the president of the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association.

 
