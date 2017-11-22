Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:35 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Stearns Wharf Touts Tree Lighting Ceremony

By Neil Bruskin for Stearns Wharf Business Association | November 22, 2017 | 12:53 p.m.
Tree lighting follows Parade of Lights. Click to view larger
Tree lighting follows Parade of Lights. (Courtesy photo)

At the conclusion of the Parade of Lights event, just before the fireworks launch, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will turn on the lights of a 25-foot green white fir to officially open the holiday season for the Waterfront.

The 32st Annual Parade of Lights starts at 5:30 p.m. with some 30 boats motoring, sailing and paddling the Santa Barbara coastline. Judging for the parade takes place from the east side of Stearns Wharf.

Parking is available on Stearns Wharf (if parked prior to 3:30 p.m.) as well as at the Chase Palm Park and Garden Street parking lots. The first 90-minutes of parking on the wharf is free.

The event is sponsored by the Stearns Wharf Merchants. For more information, visit StearnsWharf.org.

Stearns Wharf is adjacent to the harbor in Santa Barbara. When completed in 1872, it became the longest deep-water wharf between San Pedro and San Francisco.

Named for its builder, local lumberman John P. Stearns, the wharf served the passenger and freight shipping needs of California’s South Coast for more than a century.

— Neil Bruskin for Stearns Wharf Business Association.

 
