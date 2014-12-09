‘Steel Magnolias’ Takes the Stage at Laguna Blanca School

Laguna Blanca School is pleased to announce that Steel Magnolias will take the stage this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12-13, at 7 p.m. in Spaulding Auditorium.

You don’t want to miss this warm and witty celebration of friendship and family, Southern style.

Popularly adapted for the silver screen, see the play that started it all. Based upon the author’s family experience following the death of his sister in 1985, the story is set in Truvy's (Holly Tobias) beauty salon in Chinquapin, La., where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done.

Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Joan Curran), who is not sure whether or not she is still married, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (Bea Tolan). Filled with sharp wit, the play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (Valeria Rodriguez) who is a diabetic, risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength — and love — which give the play and its characters the special quality to make them truly touching and funny.

Cast List

Holly Tobias as Truvy Jones

Bea Tolan as Ouiser Boudreaux

Valeria Rodriguez as Shelby Eatenton

Joan Curran as Annelle Dupuy-Desoto

Hannah White as M'Lynn Eatenton

Emily Lafitte as Clairee Belcher

Charlotte Thomas as Bonnie Belcher

The play is directed by Kate Bergstrom and assistant director Bea Tolan, with sound and lighting by Conner Warren, set design by Zoe Levy, costume design by Dana Ortner and poster art by Kela Johnson. Presented with rights from Dramatists Play Service.

Admission is donation only.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.