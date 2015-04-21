Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:19 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Steely Dan Kicks Off Santa Barbara Bowl’s 2015 Concert Season

Keyboard player Donald Fagen takes center stage during Steely Dan's concert last Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Bowl.
Keyboard player Donald Fagen takes center stage during Steely Dan’s concert last Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Bowl. (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)
By Steve Kennedy, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews | April 21, 2015 | 1:42 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Bowl kicks off the 2015 concert season with two shows, one featuring Steely Dan last Wednesday.

The Bowl took the opportunity to debut the brand-new Dreier ticket window offices, lower plaza and more dining choices, restrooms and expanded bicycle valet area. The Bowl continues to create exciting new features to help create exceptional guest experiences.

What a perfect warm April night it was for a sold-out Steely Dan show, fronted by songwriter, keyboard player and New Jersey native Donald Fagen and guitar player Walter Becker.

The two met while in college at Bard in Annandale-On Hudson, N.Y., in 1967. Sharing a common affinity with the "jazz life," the two became friends and started a wonderful journey producing magical albums and classic hits.

They worked through a set that got started with "Black Cow" and "Aja." During "Hey 19," founding member and guitarist Becker expressed that "music is the language of the soul."

As one might expect, Steely Dan has assembled one of the best groups of professional musicians in the business. The music flowed through tight, crispy jazz movements into bluesy, soulful ballads. From the four-piece brass section to the clockwork synchronicity of drummer Keith Carlock and filled in with the sultry backup female vocals, concert-goers were treated to an evening with a full dynamic range of musical progression.

Fagen claimed Steely Dan's music is like "building wooden ships in a bottle" — precise and delicate. His eccentric persona, tilting head movements coupled with raised shoulders and smooth vocal stylings made for a perfect evening under the stars. The crowd loosened up as they closed the night with rock classic's "Reelin' in the Years" and "Kid Charlemagne."

Setlist

Black Cow
Aja
Hey 19
Black Friday
Babylon Sister
Show Biz Kids
Time Out of Mind
Godwhacker
Razorboy
Bodhisaltva
Daddy Don't Live
Green Ear Rings
Joe Tex
Peg
My Old School
Reelin' in the Years
Kid Charlemange

— Steve Kennedy is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.

