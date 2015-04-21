Steely Dan Kicks Off Santa Barbara Bowl’s 2015 Concert Season

The Santa Barbara Bowl kicks off the 2015 concert season with two shows, one featuring Steely Dan last Wednesday.

The Bowl took the opportunity to debut the brand-new Dreier ticket window offices, lower plaza and more dining choices, restrooms and expanded bicycle valet area. The Bowl continues to create exciting new features to help create exceptional guest experiences.

What a perfect warm April night it was for a sold-out Steely Dan show, fronted by songwriter, keyboard player and New Jersey native Donald Fagen and guitar player Walter Becker.

The two met while in college at Bard in Annandale-On Hudson, N.Y., in 1967. Sharing a common affinity with the "jazz life," the two became friends and started a wonderful journey producing magical albums and classic hits.

They worked through a set that got started with "Black Cow" and "Aja." During "Hey 19," founding member and guitarist Becker expressed that "music is the language of the soul."

As one might expect, Steely Dan has assembled one of the best groups of professional musicians in the business. The music flowed through tight, crispy jazz movements into bluesy, soulful ballads. From the four-piece brass section to the clockwork synchronicity of drummer Keith Carlock and filled in with the sultry backup female vocals, concert-goers were treated to an evening with a full dynamic range of musical progression.

Fagen claimed Steely Dan's music is like "building wooden ships in a bottle" — precise and delicate. His eccentric persona, tilting head movements coupled with raised shoulders and smooth vocal stylings made for a perfect evening under the stars. The crowd loosened up as they closed the night with rock classic's "Reelin' in the Years" and "Kid Charlemagne."

Setlist

Black Cow

Aja

Hey 19

Black Friday

Babylon Sister

Show Biz Kids

Time Out of Mind

Godwhacker

Razorboy

Bodhisaltva

Daddy Don't Live

Green Ear Rings

Joe Tex

Peg

My Old School

Reelin' in the Years

Kid Charlemange

— Steve Kennedy is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.