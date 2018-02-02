Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:45 am | Fair with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Stef Korfas Comes Up Big for San Marcos in Win at Ventura in 2 OTs

Stef Korfas of San Marcos drives to the hoop against Ventura's Andrew Ramirez. (Ryder Riva photo)
Stef Korfas of San Marcos drives to the hoop against Ventura’s Andrew Ramirez. (Ryder Riva photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 2, 2018 | 10:23 p.m.

Stef Korfas made a huge play at the end of regulation to rescue San Marcos and force overtime at Ventura on Friday night.

The Royals then pulled out a 70-68 boys basketball victory in the second extra period to remain unbeaten in Channel League.

Down by two with 15 seconds left, Korfas tipped a Ventura pass and took off down court. Beau Allen picked up the loose ball and threw it to Korfas for a layup to knot the score and send the game into overtime.

Korfas scored 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting and had six assists and four rebounds.

Ryan Godges led the Royals with 20 points, knocking down five three-pointers.  Jackson Stormo finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Allen addd 10 points. 

The Royals shot 50 percent (25-50) from the floor, including 7 of 14 on three-pointers.

San Marcos improved to 5-0 in league and 18-6 overall. Ventura is 3-3 and 10-10

The Royals don’t have much time to celebrate the victory as they play Ventura again on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Maury Halleck Gym.

Ryan Godges dribbles around Ventura's Noah Slife. Godges led San Marcos with 20 points. (Ryder Riva photo)
Ryan Godges dribbles around Ventura’s Noah Slife. Godges led San Marcos with 20 points. (Ryder Riva photo)

