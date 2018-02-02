Stef Korfas Comes Up Big for San Marcos in Win at Ventura in 2 OTs

Stef Korfas made a huge play at the end of regulation to rescue San Marcos and force overtime at Ventura on Friday night.
The Royals then pulled out a 70-68 boys basketball victory in the second extra period to remain unbeaten in Channel League.
Down by two with 15 seconds left, Korfas tipped a Ventura pass and took off down court. Beau Allen picked up the loose ball and threw it to Korfas for a layup to knot the score and send the game into overtime.
Korfas scored 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting and had six assists and four rebounds.
Ryan Godges led the Royals with 20 points, knocking down five three-pointers. Jackson Stormo finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Allen addd 10 points.
The Royals shot 50 percent (25-50) from the floor, including 7 of 14 on three-pointers.
San Marcos improved to 5-0 in league and 18-6 overall. Ventura is 3-3 and 10-10
The Royals don’t have much time to celebrate the victory as they play Ventura again on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Maury Halleck Gym.
Ryan Godges dribbles around Ventura’s Noah Slife. Godges led San Marcos with 20 points. (Ryder Riva photo)
