Stef Korfas Hits Big Shots to Lift San Marcos Over Foothill

Boys Basketball

Stef Korfas hit the game-tying and game-winning shots to give San Marcos a 57-55 win over Foothill at the Tustin Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.

The Royals rallied from a five-point deficit in the last minute of regulation.

Jackson Bartling found Ryan Godges for a three-pointer and then forced Foothill into a traveling violation. The Royals capitalized on the turnover, with Korfas hitting a pull-up jumper to tie the score at 55-55.

Foothill set up an attempt at a game-winning shot but Jackson Stormo blocked it and gave the ball to Korfas. He came down court and nailed the game winner at the buzzer.

"Gutsy win for our guys, they showed heart and never gave up,” San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. “Bartling and Godges were big for us. We also thought Grant Smith and the Fay (Nate and Ryan) brothers helped us off the bench tonight as well.”

Boucher praised the play of Godges and Bartling in the second half.

Godges buried five three pointers in the second half and Bartling “gave us a lot on the offensive and defensive end. We were able to rest Stormo and Stef in the third quarter when Jackson, Godges and other bench players took care of business,” said Boucher.

San Marcos (11-4) plays Clovis West in the semifinals on Wednesday night.