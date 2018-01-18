Stef Korfas, Jackson Stormo Make Big Plays to Spark San Marcos Past Santa Barbara

Boys Basketball

The big center and the point guard made the big plays for the San Marcos boys basketball team in the second half, sparking the Royals to a 71-60 Channel League victory over Santa Barbara High at a packed J.R. Richards Gym on Wednesday night.

Jackson Stormo, the Royals’ 6-foot-9 center, posted a double-double of 23 points and 20 rebounds, while floor leader Jon Korfas scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and knocked down all seven of his free throws in the quarter.

Korfas also combined with Stormo on a highlight-reel play during a game-clinching 8-0 run. He tossed a lob pass that Stormo dunked to give the Royals a 65-54 lead and send the San Marcos fans into a frenzy with 1:47 left.

San Marcos once again showed great balance in its attack, putting four players in double figures. After Stormo and Korfas, David Frohling scored 15 points and Ryan Godges had 10.

Santa Barbara got a strong game from 6-8 sophomore Bryce Warrecker, who scored 25 points, and freshman Jasper Johnson added 12 points.

"It’s hard to play here, and I thought they played great,” San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said of the Dons. "Their big guy was really good. I thought little by little we made plays defensively and offensively that were big."

Korfas and Stormo were responsible for many of those big plays.

"Stef was big," Boucher praised. "He handled the ball a lot the whole game and that’s hard to do. That’s hard to do, to handle he ball on the road. They played on-ball defense really hard and he did a good job. He made the plays down the stretch, he hit the free throws that were big: that and-1 on the baseline was a huge play and the lob to Stormo.

"If you look at the scorebook, you'd say he only had his line. It was the big plays that he made. I’m really proud of him for that."

Stormo agreed with his coach about Korfas' huge contributions.

"I thought Stef played a fantastic game," he said. "Down the stretch he was clutch with his free throws and played really, really well. Even if his stats weren’t good, he made a huge difference in the game."

Korfas called Stormo a monster on the court. "There's nobody that can stop him in the paint," he said. "It makes things easier for us."

On the lob pass for the dunk, Korfas said: "As soon as I saw him pointing up, I knew he wanted it. I knew when I threw it up he was going to go and get it."

San Marcos held the lead until midway through the second quarter. Santa Barbara's Johnson took a long pass from Davis Kim and buried a three-pointer to tie the score at 23-23. Then Jackson Gonzalez made a steal and a layup to give the Dons their first lead (25-23). Jackson Hamilton hit a corner three-pointer for a 28-24 advantage.

Santa Barbara’s lead could have been bigger if not for missed front ends of three one-and-one free-throw opportunities in the second quarter.

"I thought the difference in the game was free throws, and we had some pretty good looks that we just didn’t knock down," said Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante.

San Marcos (15-6, 2-0) got a three-pointer from Frohling and four straight free throws from Stormo to reclaim the lead at 31-30 at halftime.

Warrecker put the Dons (6-3, 0-1) back on top, 35-34, by converting a three-point play early in the third quarter.

"Warrecker played great tonight," Boucher said of the Dons' sophomore. "They're really composed for being so young. But oh, man, Jackson was really good. This is the second Channel league game he's had 20 rebounds, he was 7 for 7 from the free-throw line and getting double teamed everytime he got the ball.

"It makes it really easy when you have a senior who has been on varsity for four years and stepping up and not only leading vocally but by example. It’s priceless."

Bregante felt a big difference was the fact San Marcos more games under its belts

"A big difference is they’ve played 21 games and we’ve played nine. I think with another 5, 6, 7 games we’re going to make more improvement.

"I told the kids I was proud of them," he added. "We played hard, we competed and, considering everything, we lost the whole month of December, basically. The kids played their hearts out and that’s all I can ask."

San Marcos went on a 7-0 run to take the lead for good. Frohling drove the lane for a score, Stormo drew a foul on a slick spin move and completed the three-point play and Godges finished a drive to put the Royals ahead 41-35.

The lead got up to 11 (48-37) after Stormo scored on a spinning hook shot and Frohling hit a three-pointer and drove inside for a bucket.

Santa Barbara missed a couple of three-pointers and a layup.

Korfas started his strong fourth quarter with a terrific and-1 shot from the baseline. Stormo blocked a shot and Korfas started a fast break, dishing to Beau Allen who was fouled as he went in for layup. Allen made two free throws to put the Royals ahead 57-44 with 7:07 left to play.

San Marcos went cold and Santa Barbara narrowed the gap to five, 59-54, after an offensive rebound by Aidan Douglas with 2:50 to go.

Korfas and Stormo made sure San Marcos wouldn’t give up the lead. Korfas nailed two free throws, Stormo scored inside, dunked the lob from Korfas and scored on offensive rebound for a 67-54 lead with less than a minute left.

For the San Marcos seniors, it was the first time they'd won at Santa Barbara.

"This was the first time San Marcos won at Santa Barbara since 2012," Stormo point out. "That’s big for us. We knew that coming in and it motivated our team a little bit."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .