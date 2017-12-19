Stef Korfas Leads San Marcos Basketball Past Pioneer Valley

Boys Basketball

San Marcos returned to the basketball court and pulled out a 70-59 win at Pioneer Valley in Santa Maria on Monday night.

The Royals and the other schools in the area all had their athletic events cancelled last week due to the Thomas Fire.

Stef Korfas provided the spark for San Marcos, scoring 25 points, handing out five assists and grabbing five rebounds.

“Stef had some huge plays for us down the stretch,” San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said.

Jackson Stormo scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Royals (8-2).

Also playing well was Beau Allen off the bench. He scored 11 points,

“I thought Beau Allen was big for us off the bench; he’s improving every game,” said Boucher.

San Marcos is back in action on Wednesday at Colony, the No. 2-ranked team in the 2AA Division of the CIF-Southern Section.

